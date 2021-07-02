Education Roll Call
To the Editor:
In order to keep voters in Northern Grafton communities apprised of how their local representatives are voting in Concord on various issues, this list provides some transparency. Two weeks ago, the topics of TAXES & FEES were presented for your inspection. The topic for this message is: EDUCATION.
EGAN, Timothy (Democrat, Sugar Hill):
AGAINST: giving parents more information about students’ assessments (HB 194);
AGAINST: expanding the choice of school options in an educational hardship to private schools and not just public schools (HB 388);
AGAINST: requiring schools with unused space to make it available to approved charter school students (HB 278).
MASSAMILLA, Linda (Democrat, Littleton):
AGAINST: giving parents more information about students’ assessments (HB 194);
AGAINST: expanding the choice of school options in an educational hardship to private schools and not just public schools (HB 388);
AGAINST: requiring students in the university and college systems of New Hampshire to pass the US Civics Naturalization test (HB 319);
AGAINST: requiring schools with unused space to make it available to approved charter school students (HB 278).
SIMON, Matthew (Republican, Littleton):
AGAINST: giving parents more information about students’ assessments (HB 194).
RUPRECHT, Denny (Democrat, Landaff):
ABSENT: giving parents more information about students’ assessments (HB 194);
ABSENT: expanding the choice of school options in an educational hardship to private schools and not just public schools (HB 388);
ABSENT: requiring students in the university and community college systems of New Hampshire to pass the US Civics Naturalization test (HB 319);
ABSENT: requiring schools with unused space to make it available to approved charter school students (HB 278).
Thanks,
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, NH
