Education Via Internet In Vermont Isn’t Equal
To the Editor:
After months of reading and listening about this COVID mess, I have a few questions.
If students return to school before a vaccine, do school districts have the resources to provide the PPE required to protect teachers and all staff? OSHA requires employers to supply those. If students get free breakfast and lunch, can they afford their PPE?
Has anyone considered the additional burdens students and their families will endure to use “hot spots”? Why haven’t school districts with poor Internet service banded together to force a solution? Twenty years into the Internet era, it does appear to be discrimination by zip code.
I agree. These are all valid questions.
