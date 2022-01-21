Educational Equity: Why Was it Abandoned?
To the Editor:
Title 16 in Vermont Statute addresses Education, in particular SS1. Right to equal educational opportunity. It states the following( underlining by me for emphasis): “The right to public education is integral to Vermont’s constitutional form of government and its guarantees of political and civil rights. Further, the right to education is fundamental for the success of Vermont’s children in a rapidly changing societal and global marketplace…To keep Vermont’s democracy competitive and thriving, Vermont students must be afforded substantially equal access to a quality basic education… Therefore, it is the policy of the State that all Vermont children will be afforded educational opportunities that are substantially equal….”
This seems pretty easy to understand, yes? All Vermont children, ALL. However educational facilities are adopting and following current Vermont Department of Health Guidelines regarding “close contacts”, that clearly DO NOT afford “substantially equal access” to their education. Current guidelines state: If you are “fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but are a close contact to a Covid positive individual, you: wear a mask for 10 days, DO NOT quarantine and are recommended to test on the 5th day after contact.” The type of test is not defined, nor how many negatives you need to go about your life as normal. On the contrary,” unvaccinated, or not “fully” vaccinated students, must wear a mask for 10 days, quarantine and test negative by either (1) PCR test on day 5, or (2) LAMP tests on days 4&5.” Keep in mind LAMP tests are simply not out there to buy ( at $25 a pop), and PCR tests are a minimum of another (2) days before you get results, so potentially totalling 7 days, encompassing two school weeks, away from school. I think we all can agree that virtual learning simply is not the same as in person, even if materials are provided for “at home learning” during the missed days.
Furthermore, the CDC stated on 1/14/2022, the following on its’ RVTN site:”… vaccination against Covid-19 may reduce the spread. A vaccinated person who becomes infected may or may not be less infectious.” And CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a CNN interview on 1/10/22 stated “ …our vaccines are working exceptionally well ( in preventing severe illness)…but what they can’t do is prevent transmission.” In addition, the Vermont Department of Public Health states on its website that ”The infectious period is when a person with Covid-19 is contagious. It starts 2 days prior to symptoms….or 2 days prior to a positive test in asymptomatic individuals.”
So my questions after reading the above information are;, Why are we discriminating against unvaccinated students when ALL students can be contagious 2 days prior to a positive test or symptoms? Why is educational equity suddenly no longer important? Why can something valued in Vermont, enough to have statute protecting it, tossed aside at the whim of a “health organization”, with rules that make no sense?
Keep educational opportunities substantially equitable.
Kasey Talbot
Newark, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.