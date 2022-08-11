Efforts to Change Public Education

If this Republican and “Free Stater” trend, to Privatize and Christianize public education at the American taxpayer’s expense (estimated at $8 million to $12 million to date) continues….America as we now know it will NO LONGER EXIST. Education is the cornerstone of our unique Democracy!
Democrats, Independents (undeclared), and shell-shocked Republicans…get off the couch and do something to support Democrats at every level of government to reclaim our Democracy. You can do it by: Writing Letters to the Editor; Sending candidates donations; Telling your friends and families why you are supporting such candidates; Putting up Lawn Signs; Sharing your political support philosophy on Social Media; Making phone calls for candidates; Knocking on doors…canvassing your neighborhood!
At every level of government national and local, for every candidate up and down the ballot, the September 13th Primary and November 8th General Elections will largely help set a corrective course that will blunt and hopefully demolish Authoritarian efforts in NH and our country, and get us back on a path to :
• Civility in our discourse
• Community focus in our lives
• Making sure every vote counts
• Fairness and equality in our legislation
• and will …Reinforce our Constitutional principles as Abraham Lincoln alluded in his Gettysburg Address: “and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth”.
