Elect James Hemond

Throughout my 10 year law enforcement career I’ve had the pleasure of working with several different officers and troopers. All of whom bring their own character, style, reputation and background into the profession. Due to these working relationship experiences, as well as my own personal relationship experiences, I am confident with identifying the positive traits it would take to be Sheriff of Caledonia County.
I have worked along side James day in and day out for over the past year. Constantly communicating with him on and off duty, transporting prisoners and mental health patients with him for hours on end and accumulating thousands of travel miles which will continue to occur on a weekly basis. During these times I have learned who he is, what he is and vice versa. I have current, first hand knowledge of the type of person he is and where he comes from. With that said, what I can say is within my first month of working with him I knew his outlook for when he becomes Sheriff is going to be a positive one. To become Sheriff has been what James has been working for and he’s been working for it while being apart of this department. While being involved with the pros and cons, the positives and negatives.
James is approachable. James communicates clearly. James does not make community interaction awkward, questionable or uncomfortable. Citizens are not nervous to approach him and he is not nervous to approach you. James is quick witted, with a fun personality but serious personality when the time calls for it. James is highly experienced with law enforcement duties, but most importantly with our offices operations to sustain, and a strong desire to improve them, to achieve the best success we can have.
I have seen James throughout his campaign and how he has managed his campaign. He has focused on his work, goals, and values, to include his family. He has not been negative in regard to his opponents or the current state of the Department, because he has better things to focus on, as his priorities are in the right place - in the future of this department and the community it serves. He presents himself as a Sheriff should be expected to: like a professional.
Due to his dedication, hard work, and knowledge of the office of Sheriff and the communities it serves, I support James Hemond as Sheriff of Caledonia County.
