Elect Linda Joy Sullivan

Do you want to know how your taxes are being calculated?
I certainly do. We citizens have been unable to get a clear, comprehensive explanation of our budget and how we are taxed according to the budget for the past 6 years. This will stop with the election of Linda Joy Sullivan. She is a CPA who can unravel what has been going on with the calculation and allocation of expenses, recording of those expenses, and preparation of financial statements. She can verify how the revenue for the water and sewer is calculated and thus how our water and sewer rates are billed to us. Although the previous administration is on record as saying we have to raise the rates due to the City no longer accepting Casella’s toxic waste and thus not paying us, this is absolutely wrong. It is stated that the revenue should be calculated based on the expenses.
I am a retired CPA and have asked for numerous explanations of the city’s budget and financials only to receive vague answers that are no answers at all. It is certainly time for us to have a competent person in the mayor’s seat that will not be bullied out of office and can tell we citizens what is going on. We need transparency so we can understand how our tax bills are arrived upon. Vote for Linda Joy Sullivan on August 1, 2023.
