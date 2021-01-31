Elections - & Letters - Have Consequences

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I’m writing to address the Letter to the Editor on January 28 with the heading “Elections Have Consequences.” Letters like that serve no purpose but to spread lies and inflame emotions.
The Caledonian-Record provides such an invaluable service to the North Country with its reporting that I wonder whether the top editors even saw that letter before it was published or whether people have just become numb to the impact of words.
In any case, I urge the paper to review its editorial policy about the letters that it runs, or institute a policy. I have been a reporter for years and support the First Amendment. I’ve read a lot of letters in your paper and just shook my head over some of them. But this one was different. Social media outlets — Twitter and Facebook — have been soul-searching what gets published online. It seems that newspapers need to do the same. Some kind of line clearly needs to be drawn. Opinions are one thing. Being an outlet that allows readers to spread proven election lies and conspiracy theories is something else.
