Electricity Overhead
To the Editor:
Through research in many areas linked to the Green Mtn. Power Grid, I have found some very interesting facts. First and foremost, a solar field cannot stand on its own. A solar field has to interconnect to the Grid to become operational. Therefore, third phase power has to be extended, sometimes miles, at all rate payer’s expense to make that happen, all users pay, to include farmers.
Back in 1957, St. Johnsbury had 47 family farms, today there are only three. The Bennett farm on Bennett Road milks more or less 100 head and their electric bill runs between eleven and fourteen hundred dollars per month, depending on the light of day and the time of the year.
The Olcott family farm in East St. Johnsbury milk more or less 70 head and their average electric bill is at one thousand per month.
