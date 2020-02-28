Elizabeth Warren for President
To the Editor:
Today, I am voting early out of excitement and joy to cast my ballot for Elizabeth Warren for President—the greatest choice for our troubled times. By every measure—her vision and number and specificity of plans and policies, her lived experience and history, her remarkable ability to communicate complex ideas, the solutions to end our continuing slide into economic inequality, her promotion of Democratic unity, her understanding of institutional racism, the connectedness of discrimination against women, minorities, LGBTQ people and others who have been marginalized in our society, Warren is a true leader. She understands the urgency of this moment and how to reshape our country’s present and future—not clinging to the abyss of the past.
Elizabeth Warren has proposed the most far-reaching anti-corruption platform since Teddy Roosevelt. She started her career in national public service by proposing a simple, but powerful idea. Banks were selling extremely unsafe products: subprime mortgages so risky they caused one-in-five families to lose their homes. I know because I was one of them living in a small two-bedroom condominium in Chicago with my young daughter. During this time, every toaster – yes, the thing that makes toast – was tested for safety. If there were even a one percent chance of a toaster catching fire, it could no longer be sold in stores. Warren said we needed a government agency looking out for the safety of financial products, saying if it is good enough for toasters, then it’s good enough for mortgages.
Warren took this idea to Washington in 2008 and pitched the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The idea resulted in big bank executives shaking in their boots, but Warren persisted. She built a coalition of politicians, activists, and experts to bring the idea through an unfriendly administration and ultimately through Congress. The simple idea that mortgages should be scrutinized as closely as toasters became the first federal agency to advocate directly for consumers, and has returned over $12 billion to 29 million Americans.
