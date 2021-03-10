Emails
To the Editor:
Sometimes we get an email forward that is spot on.
Recently I received one explaining that we could go to the store and buy a pound of sliced ham that was wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a pack of napkins in a plastic wrapper, a side salad in a plastic container, a plastic bottle of mustard, and a plastic bottle of ketchup. But, they won’t give us a plastic bag to carry it home because the bag is bad for the environment.
Our legislature passed the law requiring businesses to charge ten cents for single use plastic bags. The governor signed it.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.