Embracing Local Farms

In the near future, there is likely to be a severe global food shortage that will last for a prolonged period. In 2021, more than 193 million people worldwide suffered acute and sudden food insecurity, 40 million more than the prior year. Furthermore, The Guardian predicted last month that the Ukraine conflict would exacerbate global food production difficulties, further inflaming a serious agricultural fertilizer shortage. This will compound the previously anticipated global food shortages. And accelerating spikes in food prices threaten to increase hunger and malnutrition according to USembassy.gov.
Vermonters have been heard discussing the importance of farms, farming and local food recently. Many of us have spoken to the challenges that the small farms are under and the good folks that spend their lives tilling their fields to harvest valuable local nutrition. These local farmers grow and raise nutritious food that creates healthy bodies and money that benefits our community. Also, these products do not have to travel great distances, which it’s something consumers will realize. Having local food production means that when times get tough, Vermont will have affordable nourishing food and will limit hunger in our communities.
Some legislators will challenge this prediction of food shortages, as we have domestic food programs in place, such as “3 Squares”. The term “food shortage” states in clear English that there will be insufficient food for everyone. It’s time to act.
Senator Kitchel voted “Yes” to override Governor Scott’s important veto of “the Clean Heat Standard” bill. That law would have increased hunger and struggle.
My name is JT Dodge and if elected I will put my effort into helping the small farms and the food producers.
