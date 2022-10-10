Empsall & Beck

As most Concord and Kirby voters probably know, redistricting has put me into a new district that no longer includes Concord and Kirby. These two towns are now part of the district that is with St Johnsbury. I am truly bummed that I will no longer be able to represent the people of Concord and Kirby. Concord was my home town growing up and Kirby was in my back yard. I spent many hours in the Kirby neighborhood visiting my friends there. I am, however, happy to know that two solid Republicans will be on the House ballot for these voters. I am, without hesitation, pleased to endorse both of them.
Scott Beck served with me these part two years. He is a respected veteran pro-business legislator and strong defender of parental choice in education He was my go to person whenever I needed a clearer understanding of bills that were on the move.
Frank Empsall has focused his campaign on blocking the heating fuel pricing scheme that both Scott Beck and I voted against and Governor Scott vetoed. Mr Empsall understands the need for protecting our environment but also has a practical understanding of the economy of our area. He will work toward a balance.
When we debated the Clean Heat Standard I and others objected. The last thing our constituents need is our government driving up heating fuel prices. This is an impractical effort to address global climate change, which I feel Vermont can’t do much about, if anything.
Scott Beck and Frank Empsall will serve you well. I hope to be their colleague in my new district. Thank you to all who have given me the chance to look out for their needs and interests this past term. I am looking forward to the next two years as your Essex/Caledonia representative.
