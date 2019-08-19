EnBridge
To the Editor:
Public Utilities Commission sells of public shares of Vermont Gas and Green Mountain Power to Enbridge, the dangerous pipeline construction company that built the Alberta tar sands ecological disaster in Canada.
Enbridge, one of the biggest oil and gas distribution companies in North America, with the world’s worst safety record, is planning to buy out public shares of Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas through an entity called Noverso. Enbrige is responsible for the greatest ecological disaster on Earth to date—the Alberta Tar sands in Canada. Just last week another Enbridge gas pipeline exploded in Kentucky, shooting a 300 foot column of fire into the air, killing a 58 year-0ld woman and injuring 5 others;
In January, an Enbridge pipeline exploded in Ohio, igniting a fire ball that injured two people and damaged homes;
In November 2018, an Enbridge pipeline ignited a fire that evacuated part of a First Nations territory in British Columbia.
Enbridge also moves liquid fuel, and is behind some of the biggest oil spills in US history, including: *the catastrophic Kalamazoo River spill in 2010. An Enbridge pipeline burst, spilling roughly 1 million gallons of thick, sticky Alberta tar sands crude oil into the river ecosystem near Kalamazoo, Michigan. That spill took years and more than a billion dollars to clean up, making it the largest and most expensive inland oil spill in US history.
In 2012, an Enbridge line spilled more than 50,000 gallons of crude oil in Wisconsin, which required 17,000 tons of contaminated soil to be removed.
The same year, an Enbridge line spilled more than 58,000 gallons in Alberta, Canada.
Between 2002 and 2018, Enbridge averaged a rate of one hazardous liquid pipeline accident every 20 days, for a total of 307 spills and 2.8 million gallons released in to the environment.
We don’t want this callous disregard for the safety and beauty of Vermont. The VGS pipeline is already under investigation for serious construction flaws that potentially endanger the health and safety of folks who live near the pipeline.
There are more than 2.7 million miles of pipeline for oil, natural gas and other chemical transport snaked across the U.S. The U.S. currently employs roughly one federal pipeline inspector for every 5,000 miles of pipeline.
Therefore, it appears that the safety of Vermonters, our land and homes, and the natural ecosystem of Vermont is all up for grabs and possibly in great danger.
The Public Utilities Commission is responsible, and can stop this fateful acquisition by Enbridge.
Sincerely,
Madge Rossinoff
Peacham, Vermont
