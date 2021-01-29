End Meat Production
To the Editor:
Senators Pat Leahy and Bernie Sanders should support reallocating the billions of dollars a year in subsidies the federal government gives to animal-exploitation industries to cultured-meat research.
For readers who aren’t familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without killing. It is better for animal welfare, public health and the environment than slaughtered meat.
Since nonhumans are removed from production, cultured meat is a compassionate choice, which eliminates the risk of spreading zoonotic diseases. It requires a fraction of the land, freshwater, and greenhouse-gas emissions that slaughtered flesh does.
