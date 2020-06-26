End Qualified Immunity?
To the Editor:
Peter Welch has bragged that he voted for the elimination of qualified immunity for individual police officers. He is no friend of law enforcement.
Currently when a law enforcement officer acts in bad faith the individual officer can be criminally charged as well as sued civilly. The police department can also be sued. Eliminating qualified immunity for police would allow them to be sued individually even when they act in good faith or were following a law or department policy but the case is later found to have some kind of problem including an appeals court ruling a statute or policy unconstitutional. Then individual officers could be sued individually and could be ruined financially. Qualified immunity would now prevent that when the officer acts in good faith. All members of congress have absolute immunity. Would Senators Leahy and Sanders or Mr. Welch vote to end their immunity?
Wayne Dyer
