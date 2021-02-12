End the Education Monopoly
To the Editor:
Attention Parents, grandparents and guardians of school age kids:
How much clearer does it need to be that full school choice for every student, in every town, at any age, for any reason is the ONLY way that your kids individual educational needs are truly served?! The time is now to say, “stop the monopoly of public education!”
Your kids have lost a year of their academic life that can’t be recovered in this “system”. They have been on a yo-yo string at the whim of the teachers union for many years but 2020 and now 2021 are showing you just how much power the union wields while delivering mediocre results.
Squeezing $18,000 a year for 12 years for every student, from tax payers who have no say in how it’s spent, has to end. Vermont politicians and the NEA have a lot of ruin to answer for, yet they never do. Do your job parents! Get mad, get defiant and get involved! They’re YOUR kids, they are YOUR responsibility.
Dianne Peyton
Lunenburg, Vt.
