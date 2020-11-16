End the Electoral College
To the Editor:
I read Wayne Dyer’s letter 11/11 with great curiosity. By definition a republic is “a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.” A democracy is defined as “a system of government by the whole population of all eligible members of a state typically through elected representatives.”
Nowhere in those definitions does it mention that having an electoral college so that “a popular vote would lessen the smaller states even more.” The founding fathers wanted to protect white male landed gentry – period. Our system of government is elected not through the luck of birth. Now that we acknowledge that ALL citizens have a RIGHT TO VOTE, why not a popular vote? Should we have a electoral college in every state for senators, because every state gets two, so that small counties have equal say with large populated counties? I think not.
Respectfully,
