Ending Yemen War
To the Editor:
On Tuesday, August 22, Bernie will speak in St. Johnsbury at 12pm and Newport at 4pm. Vermonters can ask if he will make good on his promise to lead in the Senate to end endless wars, starting in Yemen. They can ask if he will reintroduce his Yemen War Powers Resolution, and sign onto the Murphy-Lee 502b Saudi resolution, by next month, as hundreds of Vermonters are asking him to.
On August 10, Sen. Bernie Sanders met with seniors in Brattleboro. Action Corps Vermont members submitted a petition urging the senator to lead in the Senate to end endless war, starting in Yemen. In response to questions from Vermonters, he recommitted to taking action in the Senate to reclaim congressional constitutional responsibility over war, including in Yemen. Now is the time for Bernie to follow through on that commitment.
During a recent discussion with seniors in Brattleboro, constituents reminded Sen. Sanders of his December 13, 2022 promise, when he withdrew his Yemen War Powers Resolution due to pressure from the Biden administration. Bernie said in December, “I look forward to working with the administration which is opposed to this resolution, and see if we can come up with something that is strong and effective. If we do not, I will be back.”
“We’re not giving up on that issue,” Sen. Sanders said on August 10 in Brattleboro.
That’s good to hear. Now Bernie needs to introduce and support legislation to stop U.S. complicity in the ongoing Yemen crisis.
Since April 1, 2022, Saudi Arabia has stopped bombing Yemen – a victory U.S. peace advocates who lobbied Congress helped achieve. But the Saudi blockade continues to strangle Yemen, and this blockade is an act of war. Without congressional action to prohibit U.S. participation, Saudi Arabia could resume its airstrikes with US bombs and US-serviced fighter jets at any time. As Bernie acknowledged in Brattleboro, “Some food is getting in, some medical equipment is getting in.” But the devastating blockade continues to kill. Saudi Arabia prevents medicine, medical equipment, and other basic goods from entering the country, blocks most flights to and from Yemen’s capital city, and is withholding Yemen’s oil and gas revenues from the Yemeni people.
Meanwhile, the Biden State Department this past spring offered more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia to use against Yemenis — at a time when Saudis and Yemenis were holding historic peace talks. The Biden State Department now appears to be an impediment to peace in Yemen, as it seems to care more now about “containing Iranian influence” in the Middle East than in encouraging Saudi Arabia to fully exit the war.
In pushing for the Saudi-Israel “normalization” deal, the US is offering increased military support for Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi government continues to wage a brutal air and sea blockade against its neighbor Yemen. In this context, it is time for Bernie to reintroduce his Yemen War Powers Resolution and co-sponsor the bipartisan 502b resolution to hold the Saudi government and the Biden State Department accountable to the values and interests of the majority of Americans.
When Bernie takes action in the Senate, he will not be alone. In announcing his support for Bernie’s bill in December, Sen. Chris Murphy affirmed that unconstitutional U.S. military participation in the Saudi war in Yemen continues. In May, Sen. Peter Welch released a tweet in support of the Yemen peace talks: “I’m encouraged by the progress toward ending Yemen’s civil war. This is a humanitarian crisis. We should end U.S. military support to this Saudi-led war and help relieve the suffering of the Yemeni people.” Most Senate Democrats will stand with Bernie to end the war, including the blockade.
Similarly, Rep. Becca Balint was one of 39 House members who signed a letter in May calling for the lifting of the Saudi blockade of Yemen and threatening the introduction of a Yemen War Powers Resolution in the House in the absence of executive action. When the House has been allowed to vote, the House has voted to end the Yemen war on a bipartisan basis.
Vermonters have been calling on Sen. Sanders to follow through on his leadership to help end US participation in the war in Yemen at multiple rallies this year, as reported by the Brattleboro Reformer and The Commons. The Vermont Progressive Party and Libertarian Party of Vermont released statements in March calling on Sen. Sanders to reintroduce his Yemen War Powers Resolution, as reported in the Manchester Journal. In May I spoke both privately and publicly to Bernie about doing just that. Now he just needs to do it. Vermonters will be with him.
Isaac Evans-Frantz
Brattleboro, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.