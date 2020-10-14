Endorsement for Erin Hennessey
To the Editor:
It is with great pleasure that I give my support to Erin Hennessey for the State Senate in District 1.
For a decade I had the honor of holding this seat and I know just how important it is to have someone that will loudly and strongly advocate for us. The District 1 Senate seat is special and it takes a special person to truly do it justice. When a roll call is taken, our Senator always casts the first vote. We need to make sure that the first vote taken always puts the interests of the North Country first. Erin Hennessey is absolutely the right person for the job. Erin is a mom and a CPA. Her accounting background and years as a State Representative have prepared her to be our outstanding voice for the North Country in Concord.
As a State Representative, Erin has fought to make sure that the health care needs of Northern New Hampshire aren’t ignored and that our hospitals are fully funded. She has worked to help keep our property taxes in check by sending more money back to the towns and schools and she has never and will never support an income or a sales tax. She is a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and she fought to bring more infrastructure funding up to our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.