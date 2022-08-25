Endorsing Libby For Grafton County Commissioner

I support Glenn Libby in the race for Grafton County Commissioner. Glenn is a conservative who embraces the saying of the late Governor Meldrim Thomson that “Low taxes are the result of low spending.” Glenn has 30 years of experience in county government with 20-plus in executive management.
Glenn retired as the Superintendent of Corrections in Grafton County in 2014 and has remained involved with the county since, working part time on the County Farm. Glenn is a tireless worker who believes in teamwork, great communication, and constituent service. He has shown the ability to work with differing opinions and displays a respectful demeanor and common sense.
