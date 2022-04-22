Energy Independence is a Lie

Much has been written lately about energy independence and President Biden’s supposed ending of it. The term, ” Energy Independence”, as it is used by Fox fake news fabulists and their regurgitators, is mostly a myth. It has no more meaning than, “Make America Great Again”, or “Stop the Steal”. In fact, it’s little more than a bookkeeping device referring to times when the U.S. exports more than it imports. Thus, if we export 1 btu more than we import, Voila, we’re energy independent! At least that’s what the far right Trump apologists would have us believe. It’s just one more absurdity from them.
I’d like to thank Marilyn Mohri and the others who help counteract the incessant irrational ratiocinations of the minor GOP (Party of Putin) functionaries, religious fanatics and assorted conspiracy theorists, whose out-of-control verbosity at times threatens to overwhelm this page.
