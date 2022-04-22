Energy Independence is a Lie

To the Editor:

Much has been written lately about energy independence and President Biden’s supposed ending of it. The term, ” Energy Independence”, as it is used by Fox fake news fabulists and their regurgitators, is mostly a myth. It has no more meaning than, “Make America Great Again”, or “Stop the Steal”. In fact, it’s little more than a bookkeeping device referring to times when the U.S. exports more than it imports. Thus, if we export 1 btu more than we import, Voila, we’re energy independent! At least that’s what the far right Trump apologists would have us believe. It’s just one more absurdity from them.

I’d like to thank Marilyn Mohri and the others who help counteract the incessant irrational ratiocinations of the minor GOP (Party of Putin) functionaries, religious fanatics and assorted conspiracy theorists, whose out-of-control verbosity at times threatens to overwhelm this page.

Sincerely,

Dale York

Woodsville, N. H.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.