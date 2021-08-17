Enhanced Energy Plan
To the Editor:
It was gratifying to read the front-page article about St. Johnsbury’s adoption of an enhanced energy plan in the August 12th paper. Thank you to Todd Wellington for accurately reporting on the advantages for a municipality in having an enhanced energy plan. It was developed by residents of St. Johnsbury who serve on the town energy committee. We worked with NVDA and town officials over the last 14 months to develop a comprehensive plan, addressing many aspects of energy use within St. Johnsbury.
One of the features of the plan that we on the energy committee are excited about is the 36-item Goals and Actions Summary that cover three areas: energy conservation, transportation and land use. These action steps are specific and measurable, giving us a road map for the many ways in which we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to energy-efficient practices.
Now that the plan has been adopted by the town, the energy committee will be forming subgroups to implement the plan’s goals. This is a great opportunity for residents of St. Johnsbury to get involved in our future. There is a topic for every interest and something for everyone to do. And it’s fun to do it together! To find out more, contact the St J energy committee at stjtownenergycomm@gmail.com. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, September 14, 5:30-7.
Pam Parker, Chair
St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.