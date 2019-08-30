Enough!
To the Editor:
My apologies to CR readers for dragging this out. Despite false statements written by Ronald Powers and Jay Iselin, I do not now nor have I ever had an “advocacy for unlimited abortion” and I am not now nor have I ever been “an abortion enthusiast.” Period! End of story!
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
