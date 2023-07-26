We all have seen the photos of trash piled high on the curbsides in Montpelier, Barre and Waterbury. Who knows what piles of trash we haven’t seen from every other flood- damaged community?
A NEWSVT spokesperson was quoted as saying last week how lucky Vermont is to have the Coventry landfill to send all those tons of toxic, flood-damaged solid waste to.
But my thought was, “How lucky NEWSVT is to have countless thousands of additional tons of trash to collect fees from, an unexpected windfall to the landfill corporation and its shareholders!
And how “lucky” are all the folks who live en route to the Coventry landfill, who live on Routes 14, 100 and 5 in the NEK, who will be enduring even more diesel-burning, trash-hauling, noise-polluting trucks going back and forth all day every week day, spewing exhaust [carbon dioxide….more flooding] , destroying the air quality and quality of life of the unfortunates along the way.
How about all of us who live up here, whose environment is threatened by the landfill and the leachate it produces, 60,000 gallons a day and counting. We are the ones forced to tolerate the additional poisons in the toxic waste added to the landfill and flowing into the Black River, and to question if the fish are safe to eat.
Time for all of us to speak up, folks. Enough is enough.
