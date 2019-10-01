Enough is Enough
To the Editor:
In early January of this year I wrote a letter to the editor calling out the actions of Selectboard member Bob Croteau. At that time he had not attended board meetings or participated in anyway since June. I concluded that letter by saying he should “…rise to the occasion and help town continue its move forward in a positive direction rather than seeking to re-establish the old. Then, at the end of his term, not seek re-election, being remembered as a man who proudly served his town for many years doing his best to leave Barton a better place.”
In April when it became obvious Mr. Croteau was reestablishing his heavy handed ways I called on him to resign. Since March I have been attending meetings and making public how the board has been operating. I have stated my desire to see the board conduct itself in a respectful, transparent, legal manner and more. All of my allegations have been construed as hateful and untrue.
One has to attend Selectboard meetings to see what has been happening, what is being said, how our town’s business is being conducted.
On Tuesday 9/24 there was a Special Selectboard meeting to deal with winter sand contract illegally awarded on 9/17. I listened to the recording of the 9/24 meeting. Justin Trombly of VTDIGGER very accurately reported the meeting on 9/26. For those who may not have time to listen to or view recordings of Selectboard meetings this article gives a very real sense of how Mr. Croteau runs things. You will learn how he tries to squash public comment/input, argues against legal advice from the Town’s Attorney. Advice that could reduce the town’s exposure to a potential law suit. One can read Justin’s article at https://vtdigger.org/2019/09/26/barton-board-faces-criticism-after-mishandled-bidding-process/
Toni Eubanks will be elected to the Selectboard on October 8th as the sole candidate for the open board seat. She could serving the town today but Mr. Croteau blocked her appointment on 9/17, thus ensuring certain segments of the town’s business would be delayed until at least October 15th. Town business segments including pay and performance issues with the Zoning Administrator, an ethics complaint against the board, conflict of interest complaints against Mr. Croteau.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Bob Croteau I renew my call, in the best interests of the town, you do the right thing. RESIGN. NOW.
Thank you,
Ken Mitchell-Eby
Barton, Vermont
