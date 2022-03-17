Enough Is Enough
To the Editor:
It used to cost me $26 to fill up my car when on empty, now it’s $56 and rising. There are many different things going on in the world that are terrible and we all have a lot to focus on right now. Ultimately, we have to concentrate on how the policies of the current administration have affected the United States, as well as the rest of the world. Blind to their ambitions, and attempting to cover their faults, they are managing to destroy our country, our livelihoods, and our finances, merely for their own personal ego and financial gain. Everything that is happening right now is surreal. The shutting down of domestic energy to make us reliant on OPEC and other countries (who won’t even return phone calls from President Biden as he goes around the world begging for oil from every despot imaginable) has left us in a national security crisis. Not only will the ongoing renegotiations of the Iran Nuclear deal, with Russia doing our bidding, allow Iran to start producing nuclear weapons again, but it has also managed to anger Israel as well as Saudi Arabia to the point where they’re like “Nope, no more oil for you.” While this is happening our own oil production and domestic export of petroleum has been reduced to suit their objectives. When are they going to put us first you ask? They aren’t!! Yes, there are permits in place to drill for it, but there’s no guarantee that there will be fossil fuels in those particular areas. Also, what will be the new guidelines to drill? I’m sure that the Biden Administration has many restrictions, and bans in place in order to propagate their reckless and ill-conceived “Green New Deal,” as John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi flitter off in their private jets to God only knows where, and Biden takes the weekends off retiring to his comfy bed in Delaware, while we’re on the brink of a world conflict.
There are some major special concerns at play here, none of which are in our best interests. The State of the Union address essentially had Biden speaking through a teleprompter saying that he was going to reimplement many of the policies that Trump put in place and that he had signed executive orders to eliminate (I’m guessing the lowest approval rating at 37% prompted him to do that.) He had the audacity to make it sound like it was his idea (unbelievable how stupid they think we are and they must think we have the memory of a snail.) Biden signed a waiver to allow Putin to regain production of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while drastically reducing our production away, along with the accompanying jobs. The ban on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has subsequently been restored due to political pressure from both parties, while implementing various financial sanctions and banning Russian oil (for good reason perhaps but it’s not in any way beneficial to us, in fact everything is going to get a lot more expensive). Economics, domestic and foreign policy are apparently not this Administration’s forte. COVID was a segue to our economic downturn and suddenly the threat doesn’t really play a part any longer. 600,000 jobs were not created during 2021, business began to reopen and people went back to work. We all learned (at least I did) that the vaccine didn’t work nor did masks and now Dr. Fauci is nonexistent. Everything is one distraction from another distraction and we have to learn to pay attention to what is happening in this Administration. If you’re a critical thinker, you must realize that everything is a means to the end. One way or another we have to get our country back. If you aren’t educated on what is happening, then you should be. Enough is enough.
Stacey Cramer
Lisbon, N.H.
