Vermont has enshrined death into its constitution.
Those black dots sealed into the ‘Yes” box on Article 22—marked with the dried blood of the innocent. Tears of blood shed again and again on November 8th.
Innocent victims—unable to speak out against the pain of death. See the parallels with Jesus’s death.
Pilate knew He was innocent. He stood before the crowd and washed his hands om front of them. (Matthew 27:24). And what was the crowd’s response? (Matthew 27:25) ’… Let his blood be on us and on our children’.
New generational curses? Only God knows.
Pray for those who voted yes. Shed tears for them begging God for mercy. Deception has overwhelmed them and it is as Jesus said in Luke 23:34, ‘…Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.’
