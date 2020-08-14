Entitled
To the Editor:
A few days ago I was looking at my mother’s Bible. In the back she had written, “Instead of complaining when you don’t get what you want, be thankful you don’t get what you deserve.”
Maybe those who feel entitled should think about that.
Toni Masure
