Environmental Concerns

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I would like to bring to the attention of your readers a study, completed in 2017 and published last Fall by the USGS and Vermont Fish and Wildlife, that has received little if any notice. I received a copy of the study from a Canadian friend, not through the State or local media. I have asked local fishermen, members of the MWA, folks who I thought would be in the know, and have been amazed by the lack of awareness of such an important local environmental finding.
When you open the link provided, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jfd.13112 you may, like me, be disturbed by the photos of Brown Bullhead sampled from two sites in the south end of Lake Memphremagog between 2014-17. 30% of samples, a statistically very high percentage according to the researchers, have raised black cancerous lesions, not only on the skin but also in the tissues and organs of affected fish.
One can’t help wonder if there may be a connection to the recent report that tests of effluent from Newport and Montpelier Waste Water Treatment Facilities- the only two in the state that accept landfill leachate- was many times over the limit for PFAS chemicals set by the state for drinking water. These WWTFs had the highest PFAS levels of any WWTFs in the state. Even though Newport WWTF no longer takes leachate, thanks to the District 7 Act 250 temporary ban effective October 23, 2019 until 2024, the “forever” PFAS chemicals (and other toxins present in the millions of gallons of leachate already dumped untreated into the lake) build up and remain in the ecosystem of Memphremagog.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.