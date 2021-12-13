EPA Must Set Strong Methane Emissions Standards
To the Editor:
Most people recognize the climate-changing danger of carbon dioxide. What’s less well known is that methane traps over 80 times more heat in our atmosphere for the first 20 or so years after its release. All that methane rapidly fuels climate change, so that droughts, forest fires, heatwaves, and storms become more severe.
Most methane pollution comes from Big Oil’s leaky natural gas pipelines and wells and from Big Ag’s factory farms. Thankfully, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to set new standards that would drastically reduce methane pollution from these sources – where most of it originates.
There’s sure to be strong efforts to weaken these regulations, if not block them altogether. But the EPA has a responsibility to protect the health of future generations as well as the planet they’ll inherit. Please contact the EPA (1-800-424-8802) and demand that the set strong methane standards to safeguard people and the environment. They must not sell out our human health and safety to the oil and gas and meat industry.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
