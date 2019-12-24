Equal Justice Under the Law?

To the Editor:

Last week, I watch over 200 democrat congressional representatives repeatedly state that “nobody is above the law”.

From this, do we now expect that every illegal alien will be summarily deported?

Should we expect to see sanctuary cities and states revert to the rule of law and cooperate with ICE?

