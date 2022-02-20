There is a movement afoot to defund our public schools.
The creation of more charter schools and the voucher system of giving funds to enable people to send their children to private and parochial schools—all divert the money available for education in NH away from public schools. I understand that charter and private and parochial schools may or may not provide a higher quality or more appropriate education to some children. However, there are many, many children in NH who do not have parents who are engaged or capable, or who desire to seek out opportunities for alternative schools. So, the public schools, that are required to provide an appropriate education to all children in the State, regardless of ability, ethnicity or economic need—lose more and more funding, as the money appropriated to each district follows the children who leave the public schools.
To begin with, our education system is skewed in favor of the children of property owners. The property owners who actually live where they own property and would send their children to public schools are more willing to vote for and pay the property taxes that fund their district schools. That is, if they aren’t sending their children to charter or private schools that they can afford. The only attempt to level the educational playing field is the additional funds that a district receives from the State. Those funds are now being raided for vouchers and establishing more charter schools.
So, where does that leave the American myth of equal opportunity? Equal opportunity starts with quality pre-school and kindergarten programs, free and available to all children. Once children fall behind, or start behind, it is only the exceptionally gifted that are able to overcome their disadvantages and push through to success. The rest are left progressively further behind, and are deprived of the extra incentives available in better schools. The things that are cut when funds are short are salaries for the best teachers and counselors, and extracurricular activities like sports, art, and music.
There is no equal opportunity in this State, in this Nation, without high quality free public schools for all children.
