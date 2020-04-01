Escape the City
To the Editor:
The March 31 article “Rental Promo Rattles Some” included an interview with Susan Hanus, owner of the Serenity Spa property in East Burke. In the published interview, Susan expressed she felt victimized by some community backlash in regards to a recent email she’d sent to approximately 400 people promoting her vacation rental with some misleading wording, under the header “Escape the City, Escape to Northeast Vermont”.
Misleading or not, the timeliness and choice of wording was inappropriate. With current global circumstances, it could be easy to assume the email was suggestive toward disobeying our Governor’s order to close all non essential hospitality businesses, hence the backlash from concerned members of the community.
Susan also mentioned in her interview that we should stop coveting our resources and that our low population distribution allows for proper social distancing. This is not the time to focus on growing our community when we don’t even have the resources for our hospital to maintain proper infrastructure. It’s crucial for us to stay home and remain in our own communities to avoid overwhelming smaller areas who might be unprepared for infection on a larger scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.