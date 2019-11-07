Essence of Anti-Trust – Another View
To the Editor:
While I agree with the points made in your editorial of 06 November, I would like to point out a significant aspect of all social media outlets.
It is certainly true that the power of social media can be turned into a potent weapon for those with bad intentions – we’ve all heard of many examples in the past and into the present time.
It is also true that this social media is a powerful means by which the common person (woman and/or man) can use to respond to powerful individuals and biased media outlets. Whether your liberal or conservative, social media allows the common person to voice their opinion, reflect facts as they see them and garner a following that can/may become the basis of a grassroots movement.
Social media gives a voice to everyone that participates. Their audience may be as small as a few or as large as a million – the size is immaterial, what is important is that it allows the expression of opinions, commentary and exposure of factual material that powerful organizations ignore or attempt to quash.
This isn’t to say that readers must take everything they read at face value, nor does it mean that every opinion/comment is valid or every “fact” is true/accurate. It does mean that free speech is made easier when the people are able to use the bull-horn of social media to amplify their voices.
There will always be those that will use any tool available for ill-purposes. We as a citizenry need to be on guard and trumpet our descent when this takes place. A citizenry with access to the public forum is the best means by which we maintain a free, open and informed society.
While I don’t agree with the Record on everything published, you are to be praised for maintaining diligence regarding transparency, providing an open forum for letters to the editor and attempting to balance coverage and editorial opinion.
The availability of social media extends the efforts of the Record, ensuring transparency and equal access to the public forum. As citizens, we need to be vigilant and hold the owners of social media outlets to a high standard, insist on the security of our personal information and demand that those owners do not bias the debate by shadow banning and censorship.
BTW: It is nice to see your efforts to improve the balance of political cartoon content – nicely done, please keep up the good work.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
