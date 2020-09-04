Evangelicals And Politics

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Newcomb Greenleaf, in a recent article, wondered why “so called” Christians could vote for Donald Trump. The answer is simple: white evangelical Christians, for the most part, have supported political conservatives. It has been this way for a long time. Christians in the south supported slavery and later, segregation. And today many Christian evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell and James Dobson support Donald Trump.
Evangelicals are, for the most part, trying to live godly lives. Unfortunately, they are too trusting of the above mentioned leaders. As a result 81% of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump (unlike evangelicals of color who largely voted for Clinton).
Largely thanks to white evangelical voters from Pennsylvania, Florida and the midwest, we have the President we have today. Donald Trump is totally unfit to be President. His vice president has average intelligence and although an evangelical Christian, is totally overmatched by the scope of his position.
