“Everyone Belongs” Social Justice Yes, Righteous Judgment No
To the Editor:
This is in response to Ms Colt’s questions and issues raised in her July 14 ‘What’s Wrong With “Everyone Belongs’? LTR. She is referring to lawn signs with LGBTQIA+ colors saying, “Everyone Belongs”. These signs have obviously been posted in reaction to the controversy over the proposed and canceled Drag Story Hour at the Lancaster Library.
Issues of sexuality and identity - of oneself or others - are for most people - potentially about as emotionally charged as it gets. The LGBTQIA community has a right to pursue legal avenues in order to achieve their social justice goals. They also have a right to express their opinion. However, the lawn signs sit in a cultural and social context where both political parties have used LGBTQIA as a wedge issue to rally their base.
Hateful rhetoric has no place. People have legitimate and varied interests in the LGBTQIA issues. The media has responded with blow by blow coverage because people are interested and the stories capture eyeball$. For the very same reasons, mainstream culture in the form of books, movies, and stories created and marketed have focused on the LGBTQIA issue.
It is not unreasonable to think that people that don’t live or die with LGBTQIA would feel left out of our social and political culture and that they would resent what they see as an exhausting cultural preoccupation with the topic. The LGBTQIA community, while pressing their issues, need to be more tolerant and compassionate with people who don’t agree with them. I recall an NPR interview with LBGTQIA advocate who repeatedly stated that people that didn’t agree with her “need to go therapy”. It was moronic self serving hubris where the speaker shot herself in the foot and exacerbated social diversion. The NPR interviewer acted as an enabler by just letting it pass.
Not all individuals based on their own set of values, feelings, and experiences are going to be accepting and affirming of the LGBTQIA. It is simply a bridge too far for some. Personally, I know some LGBQIA folks endure tremendous suffering. I agree with many, not all, of the community’s social justice goals. But I also don’t like being preached to. The LGBTQIA activists need to be a lot more aware of the social context they are operating in, how they deliver their message and its real life affects.
There are consequences to a Christian fundamentalist or a justice warrior lecturing others on how they should feel, believe and act; and automatically label them a sinner or a bigot when they don’t drink the Kool Aid. Witness the social backlash. This blindspot has inadvertently harmed Christian and LGBQTIA people alike. As well as provided opportunities for some politicians to pander to the worst in ourselves.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.