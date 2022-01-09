Everyone’s Money, Other People’s Misery
To the Editor:
What do conservatives in Vermont (and across the country) have in common with economist Thomas Sowell, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, and Elon Musk? They all decry liberals (or “Socialists” or “Communists”) spending “other people’s money” on social programs. You can find that phrase in the comments to any online story about a social program, from unemployment benefits to food stamps to Medicare for All.
By “other people’s money” they mean taxes collected by the government. But taxes aren’t “other people’s money”….that money comes from and belongs to all the people. Calling it other people’s money implies that the people who support social programs aren’t contributing to their funding. That’s an effective propaganda tool to stir up opposition, but it isn’t true.
I pay taxes and have since I was 17, now 55 years ago. Those taxes always have been used to fund any social programs that I advocate. Even the poorest people pay taxes in several forms, especially sales tax. Those taxes also fund any social programs they advocate. Social programs are undeniably funded by “everyone’s money,” just like the military is.
It’s a very different story when you look at the misery that social programs intend to alleviate. The people who complain about social support programs aren’t going to be affected by cuts to those programs. They won’t suddenly find themselves unable to pay rent, visit a doctor, go without a community service that allows them to live independently, or feed themselves and their family. They are, in a very real sense, voting for “other people’s misery.”
So who is really being cavalier about what they do to “other people?” Like so many other conservative mantras, “other people’s money” is simply a propaganda slogan.
Lee Russ
Bennington, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.