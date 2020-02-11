Evil
To the Editor:
Concerning voting for the lesser of two evils, your editorial states chooses Mr. Trump if his opponent is “socialist” Bernie Sanders.
Not argruing Mr. Sanders politics, it seems you are denying all the arguments you have made regarding Mr. Trump. It is unthinkable to cast your vote for Mr. Trump who you feel is a “despicable human being”and a “self obsessed liar.” You are concerned with Mr. Sander’s politics but you would willing support a candidate who, with the aid of the Republican majority in the Senate, subverted and trashed the Constitution of the United States.
While I would not fault this paper to disagree with Mr. Sander”s agenda, I find your reasoning for endorsing a second term for Mr. Trump ludicrous. If as you state you believe in small government, privatization, lower taxes and less regulation your consideration as a thoughtful citizen should lean in the direction of the Libertarian party which supports the principles outlined in your editorial and therefore not adding you endorsement to the worst presidency in my lifetime.
(0) comments
