Exemplary Behavior
To the Editor:
Special thanks goes out to all of those people who took the medical profession’s advice on dealing with Covid-19. Wearing a mask, keeping a distance and staying out of crowds are bothersome tasks. Doing so, however, has reduced: a) cross infection b) hospital demand, c) economic impact d) length of the pandemic and no doubt saved many lives.
These heroes can take pride in the fact they put their fellow citizens needs ahead of their personal inconvenience. Wearing a mask says, “I’m not part of the problem”.
Bob O’Connor
