Expansion of US / NATO Military Footprint
To the Editor:
I was dismayed to read in the April 10 Caledonian-Record that St Johnsbury has been identified as “…a great community in a great location.” for a military training center…along with farmland in Montenegro (look it up!).
Sinjajevina is the Balkans’ biggest mountain grassland.
What will be the quid-pro-quo: what will they offer in return? Will the local police departments and sherriffs be seduced with materiel, overflow from our burgeoning weapons stock, thereby ramping up surveillance and control of the local population when deemed necessary? Anyone who doesn’t see this happening elsewhere is not paying attention.
With an annual budget of approaching ONE TRILLION DOLLARS (1,000,000,000.00) it would seem the the US Dept of Defense is more than adequately prepared for defending the homeland. In fact, this sprawling, military-industrial monster has insinuated itself into 80 countries around the world with more than 750 military bases, often without and against native consent.
Worse than that has been the interference and undermining of often democratically elected or movements in that directiion, resulting in dictatorships run by puppets of US choosing.
Isn’t it bad enough that recruiters are welcomed into our schools and our children are encouraged to go foment war around the world in countries that threaten us only by their refusal to capitulate to our demands? How many readers have lost loved ones in this manner, or had them return home physically and, or, mentally altered beyond recognition? And how welll has the government lived up to it’s promise to take care of them after their sacrifice?
Where is the Deptartment of Peace? Imagine what we might be able to do around the world if our efforts were directed to peace. In this moment, in fact, the Biden administration seems unwilling to encourage any negotialtions between Ukraine and Russia, even as the newly formed BRICS (Brazi, Russia, India, China and S. Africa) nations do so. One has to wonder why?
One might ask as well, how much longer does the US believe it can rule the world? Our poverty rates are higher than they have been for decades,our longevity is rapidly falling and our economy is teetering on the brink of disaster while a handfull of the wealthiest people in the world continue dictate foreign affairs with their monetary influence even as they dodge their taxes to support our society. Is it really possible they cannot see what is in front of their noses or is it just that they are now so entrenched globally that this, our country, theoretically theirs as well, is irrelevant? Yet they call themselves Patriots.
Lucy K. Wyman
Lancaster, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.