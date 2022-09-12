Explain This

Explain to me why the liberals did not brag about how calm the bikers were in Lancaster, N. H. after the not guilty verdict for the drugged out driver that killed and hurt so many that day when they were out for an outing on bikes. Even though I disagree with the verdict, I go by what the jurors said because that is the law of the land. I just want to say how proud I am of the people involved did not riot or do anything against the law after the verdict, like many verdicts especially from the minority section.
I am a biker myself and could not amagine that happening on a ride. You can tell that the bikers are respectable and upstanding people for the way they conducted themselves.
I am proud to be a biker. Maybe others will learn from these great people and not riot and rob places for their own profit when a verdict doesn’t go their way. Try and keep the peace!!!!!
