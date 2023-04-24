Exploiting Transgender Children
To the Editor:
Of the nearly 150 bills targeting transgender Americans that have been filed, roughly 100 of those bills specifically restrict doctors and other providers from offering transition-related health care for minors. Those that advocate for these bills claim that they are necessary to protect children.
They use a study in Sweden that shows transgender persons, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population to justify these bills. However, their conclusion that gender-affirming medical care is the reason for these higher rates is not supported by this study.
The study actually concludes the exact opposite of what the anti-transgender movement and right-wing media says it does. It specifically states that, “the results should not be interpreted such as sex reassignment per se increases morbidity and mortality.” Additionally, it concludes that, “it does not follow that mood stabilizing treatment or antipsychotic treatment is the culprit” for the higher rates.
As the study points out, “Things might have been even worse [for transgender people] without sex reassignment. As an analogy, similar studies have found increased somatic morbidity, suicide rate, and overall mortality for patients treated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.” This makes sense because bullying and dehumanizing anybody the way transgender people have been would result in such increases.
The study itself cautions that it “reflects the outcome of psychiatric and somatic treatment for transsexualism provided in Sweden during the 1970s and 1980s.” It notes that improvements in medical and psychiatric care for transgender people since that time has most likely improved the well-being of transgender people. And it concludes that, “Improved care for the transsexual group after the sex reassignment should therefore be considered.”
The anti-transgender movement and right-wing media also claim that European nations have banned gender-affirming care. This is also misleading. Three countries—Sweden, Finland, and the UK—have implemented additional protocols for medical care of transgender minors, but gender-affirming care is still available in these countries.
The anti-transgender movement have made it known that its ultimate goal is to outlaw gender-affirming care for Americans of all ages. Their strategy is to start with bills aimed at children because they believe it is easier to convince Americans of the need to restrict medical care for children. Once outlawing gender-affirming medical care for children is in place, they will extend it to all transgender people. This is exactly how the strategy played out in Florida with the “don’t say gay” bill as it has just been extended to grade 12 from the original cutoff of grade three.
Rather than exploiting transgender children as a part of a strategy to achieve a political outcome, we should give them and their parents the love and support they deserve. The medical and psychiatric care for transgender children should be determined by their parents and their medical providers, not by the government.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
