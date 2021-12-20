Eye on the Sky
To the Editor:
Congratulations to all the people producing Eye on the Sky for 40 years now. It is the best weather forecast ever produced. After reading all the horrible stories of crimes, fires, accidents etc., it was like a breath of fresh air to read the article about the 40th anniversary of Eye on the Sky.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
