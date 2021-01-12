“Eyewitness” Account

To the Editor:

In the weekend Caledonian there was a lengthy “eyewitness” account of the events in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It presented a benign and peaceful view of the Trump “rally”. But we and the eyewitnesses all know that the rally descended into a seditious insurgency and riot that killed 5 people and put our elected officials in Congress in fear of their lives.

The eyewitnesses, from the rear of the crowd and admittedly without direct evidence, blame “antifa” for the riot, insurgency and deaths. The article points out that fact checking shows no evidence to support that allegation.

The purpose of the Trump gathering Wednesday, publicized well in advance of the actual happenings, was to disrupt and halt the count of the Electoral College vote by Congress.

