Face Mask Musings

To the Editor:

Except for a flag, no other piece of cloth has taken on more political symbolism than that of face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. The various meanings that a little piece of cloth has acquired is fascinating to me.

A face mask is like a bandage in that it helps prevent an infection from getting into the body. And therefore, wearing a face mask is something I do to protect myself from the coronavirus as well as not spreading it in case I unknowingly have it. I find it no different from wearing a shirt and shoes in restaurant. Both are about public health.

Since we are only a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, what is known about the virus and how it spreads is evolving as more data becomes available. Those who once thought they were at low risk like twenty and thirty year olds are finding out that they are not.

