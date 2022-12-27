Facebook Has Been Amplifying Disinformation

Facebook is amplifying dangerous Republican disinformation – like Ted Cruz’s claim that President Biden is building a “shadow army” to go after the middle-class and small business owners or Chuck Grassley’s warning that IRS agents might be coming with after small business owners with AK-15’s.
We’ve seen what can happen when disinformation is shared on Facebook and other social media sites. It gets amplified on the platform, spreads like a tidal wave, and leads to more disinformation, more lies, and, too often, violence. Congressional Republicans are using Facebook and other social media platforms to spread lies and conspiracies because they don’t like Democrats’ new health, climate change, and tax law that gives the IRS the resources it needs to hold millionaires, billionaires, and corporations accountable for the taxes they already owe.
Lies on social media are dangerous. In late 2020 and early 2021, Donald Trump used social media to spread lies which led to the deadly attack on our Capitol on January 6th. More recently, there have been lies concerning the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for classified documents. This has led to threats and violence against FBI agents. Facebook and other social media platforms must stop spreading GOP disinformation.
