Aren’t they important enough to share? Don’t you want ‘friends’? No. And here’s why.
Facebook is a time waster. A whole new platform for sharing opinions. I agree that everyone has them. They are not my identity—not who I am. They are weapons of war.
I am not on Facebook. But I see the problem in letters to the editor. People are in a perpetual tug of war but the rope never moves very far toward one side or the other.
Time is too precious to waste. Facebook is not people contact. You’re alone, though you might not think so. Relationships grow from spending time with others—one’s self to other human beings, not living in a world of thought.
We were made for relationships—full relationships, not just opinion relationships. We are losing our desire to physically be around others. That’s not a good thing. We don’t even look people in the eye anymore when we go by them. ‘Don’t bother me, I’m too busy staring at a screen.’
