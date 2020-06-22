Facebook is NOT a Publisher
To the Editor:
The day after my CTE on June 9th, I received a call from the Kingdom East rep. from Concord that cordially explained their bond vote had been canceled and the minutes of their meeting could be found on Facebook. In remembering my civics class about 55 years ago, I recall the phrase “Publisher of Record,” where actions of public boards must be recorded. Facebook fights to not be classified as a publisher to avoid the responsibilities to guarantee truth and accuracy. Postings there legally mean nothing when required to inform the public.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
