Facing the Folly
To the Editor:
We are facing the folly of the current presidential administration.
Right leadership in government means being prudent. It ought to be wise on how money is spent. How long can the federal government continue to spend money? There ought to be an acknowledgement of this by our legislators. The administration ought to follow a course of action which makes sense.
I am concerned about the direction this country is going.
Leland Alper
Barnet, Vt.
