Fact Checking

To the Editor:

Donald Moskowitz recently (Jan 18/19, 2020 CR) criticized Dr Jessica Tuchman Mathews for her op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leader, “Why President Trump Should Keep The Iran Deal” (Jan 25, 2017). Donald wrote: “Iran hides its nuclear weapons development activities from international surveillance systems, and Iran continues to expand its nuclear arsenal.”

Dr Mathews wrote in her op-ed: “It has been a year and a half since agreement was reached on the nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S., Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany. In that time, Iran has met its obligations to export, destroy or put in monitored storage the components of its nuclear program. It has kept very close to the allowed limits in a few cases — a typical form of Iranian brinkmanship — but where it has temporarily exceeded a limit it has been by a tiny and militarily meaningless amount of a non-nuclear material.”

Despite Dr Mathews’ impressive credentials, Donald accused her of “terrible thinking” and “theoretical fantasy.”

